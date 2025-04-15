VPS subscription not working 7/22/24
Deposit fund to your MQL5 forum profile and pay directly from it.
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- Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time user
- step by step guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/13586
- 2023.10.17
- MetaQuotes
- www.mql5.com
Deposit fund to your MQL5 forum profile and pay directly from it.
-----------------------
- Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time user
- step by step guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/13586
Deposit fund to your MQL5 forum profile and pay directly from it.
-----------------------
- Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time user
- step by step guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/13586
the bank account has funds. i tried to use all sorts of payment and it is still not working for 2 days now
the bank account has funds. i tried to use all sorts of payment and it is still not working for 2 days now
Which bank account?
MQL5 forum profile is not bank account.
I suggested to deposit fund from your Visa (or MasterCard or paypal) to your MQL5 forum profile and pay directly from it using Metatrader (from Metatrader).
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2024.07.19 14:46
It may be because of fund is not enough (and because of that - it is not available).
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My example - MQL5 (payment from the forum profile) is not available in case of the subscription for 3 months (not enough fund):
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But it is fine for 1 month (MQL5 payment is available):
I want to buy the basic vps, my account has 45$ when i deposit 30min ago. But i still got error " Payment failed: Unfortunately, the payment system resulted in error during the transaction. Please check the correctness of specified data and whether you have enough funds on your account."
I want to buy the basic vps, my account has 45$ when i deposit 30min ago. But i still got error " Payment failed: Unfortunately, the payment system resulted in error during the transaction. Please check the correctness of specified data and whether you have enough funds on your account."
Logout of your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community, restart your MT5 terminal, login into your MQL5 account with your mdgarp49 login and try registering your MQL5 VPS again.
Logout of your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community, restart your MT5 terminal, login into your MQL5 account with your mdgarp49 login and try registering your MQL5 VPS again.
@Eleni Anna Branou sorry i just read this comment now, i tried your method but it still doesn't work. In My Top-up account i show an alert: " Operation is unavailable. You can write toServicedeskfor any questions". So i ask service desk but my request still not be processed ?
Wait for the Service Desk's reply, it seems that something is stuck in your MQL5 account or MQL5 VPS registration.
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