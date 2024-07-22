Why is MT5 downloading USDSEK for STOCKS?

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Hi!

I just started a backtest with 21 stocks, but one of the cores logs that it's installing USDSEK? I guess it refers to the ticks history since I'm using "Every tick based on real ticks" option.

I attached the core screen and my market watch.

Files:
Capture.PNG  23 kb
Capture2.PNG  18 kb
 
The stock prices are expressed in USD, the downloading of USDSEK tick data would make sense if the currency that you are using in your MT5 strategy tester's settings is SEK.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
The stock prices are expressed in USD, the downloading of USDSEK tick data would make sense if the currency that you are using in your MT5 strategy tester's settings is SEK.
Generally, the stock prices are in the currency of the underlying company's country, not necessarily USD.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Generally, the stock prices are in the currency of the underlying company's country, not necessarily USD.

You are right Alain, most of the stocks in the user's screenshot were US companies, so I wrote that they are expressed in USD.

 
AstraZeneca (AZN) quoted in SEK: 
 
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira #:
AstraZeneca (AZN) quoted in SEK: 

That's it then, thank you Vinicius.

 
Thank you all! I finally understood why.
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