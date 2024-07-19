"input array type not allowed" - error; Help Needed!
input string pairName[5] = {"EURUSD","","","",""};Inputs can not be arrays.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ // enter the currency pairs in the input separated by comma like: EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD input string pairs = ""; // Currency pairs string pairs_csv[]; int OnInit() { int count = StringSplit(pairs, ',', pairs_csv); // split the string and store the count of elements Print("Number of pairs inputted: ", count); for(int i = 0; i < count; i++){ Print("Pair ", i + 1, ": ", pairs_csv[i]); // Print each pair for verification } //Comment( //"pairs_csv[0] = ", pairs_csv[0], "\n", //"pairs_csv[1] = ", pairs_csv[1], "\n", //"pairs_csv[2] = ", pairs_csv[2], "\n" //); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason){ Comment(""); ArrayFree(pairs_csv); }
okay. I would try your suggestions. Thanks
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Code below...what would be the right way to do it?