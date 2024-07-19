"input array type not allowed" - error; Help Needed!

New comment
 
Hello everyone, I just need a little help (mql5). I declared an array as an input on the global area but got some error saying "array type is not allowed".
Code below...what would be the right way to do it?
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| datetime.mq5 |
//| Fxheadmaster |
//| fxheadmaster@gmail.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Fxheadmaster"
#property link "fxheadmaster@gmail.com"
#property version "1.00"
//
input string pairName[5] = {"EURUSD","","","",""};
//
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//---

//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
//---

}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{

}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
  
input string pairName[5] = {"EURUSD","","","",""};
Inputs can not be arrays.
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

// enter the currency pairs in the input separated by comma like: EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD
input string pairs = ""; // Currency pairs

string pairs_csv[];
    
int OnInit()
  { 
    
    int count = StringSplit(pairs, ',', pairs_csv); // split the string and store the count of elements
    
    Print("Number of pairs inputted: ", count);
    
    for(int i = 0; i < count; i++){  
    

      Print("Pair ", i + 1, ": ", pairs_csv[i]); // Print each pair for verification
    }
    
   //Comment(
   //"pairs_csv[0] = ", pairs_csv[0], "\n",
   //"pairs_csv[1] = ", pairs_csv[1], "\n",
   //"pairs_csv[2] = ", pairs_csv[2], "\n"
   //);
    
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
  
  

//---
   
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason){

   Comment("");
   ArrayFree(pairs_csv);
}



 
okay. I would try your suggestions. Thanks
New comment