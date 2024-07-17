MQL5 VPS
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MQL VPS Service
Sergey Golubev, 2024.07.17 14:59This VPS is for automated trading by the EAs/robots and/or for subscription of the signals.
If you want to stop trading for your EA during the high impacted news events so you can code it to be inside your EA (or use Freelance service to find the coder who will do it for you).
Please, I need more clarification on this.
I don't use EA/Automation Trading.
I trade myself manually.
Is there any advantage using this VPS?
What I want is fast execution on my pending/market orders & less slippage during high volatile market.
No, the MQ-Vps is not intended for a manual trader.
Just think, if you manually trade and you use a (non MQ-) VPS in between your terminal and your broker, the latencies will add: you => VPS => Broker
Choose a server of your broker with the smallest ping:
Please, I need more clarification on this.
I don't use EA/Automation Trading.
I trade myself manually.
Is there any advantage using this VPS?
What I want is fast execution on my pending/market orders & less slippage during high volatile market.
This MQL5 VPS is maily for automated trading and/or for the signal subscription.
Means: you can not use this MQL5 VPS in case of manual trading.
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read here for more: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps
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more:
- Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time user
- step by step guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/13586
- www.mql5.com
Basically, you mean I can not place a trade manually if MQ VPS is active on my MT4? I can only use EA to trade
This MQL5 VPS is maily for automated trading and/or for the signal subscription.
Means: you can not use this MQL5 VPS in case of manual trading.
------------------
read here for more: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps
-----------------
more:
- Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time user
- step by step guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/13586
Basically, you mean I can not place a trade manually if MQ VPS is active on my MT4? I can only use EA to trade
What is MQL5 VPS?
You migrate your environment (the charts, and EAs attached to the charts, or signal subscription), and you can close your home Metatrader.
Because everything will be traded on MQL5 VPS (and it is one of the reason about why the traders want to use this MQL5 VPS).
So, how you can place a trade manually in case you close Metatrader?
But why do you need this VPS if you will use your home Metatrader to place a trade manually?
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If you want to trade manually so you do not need this VPS.
Read the information I uploaded to my previous post here as the links.
What is MQL5 VPS?
You migrate your environment (the charts, and EAs attached to the charts, or signal subscription), and you can close your home Metatrader.
Because everything will be traded on MQL5 VPS (and it is one of the reason about why the traders want to use this MQL5 VPS).
So, how you can place a trade manually in case you close Metatrader?
But why do you need this VPS if you will use your home Metatrader to place a trade manually?
---------------------
If you want to trade manually so you do not need this VPS.
Read the information I uploaded to my previous post here as the links.
The Uptime & Low latency is why I need VPS, If I can place a trade (Pending orders). Close my MT4, means I can use VPS?
Seems, you want to subscribe to MQL5 VPS but you do not want to read about what is that and how to use it ...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2024.07.17 15:25
This MQL5 VPS is mainly for automated trading and/or for the signal subscription.
Means: you can not use this MQL5 VPS in case of manual trading.
------------------
read here for more: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps
-----------------
more:
- Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time user
- step by step guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/13586
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I think - you may implement this advice about latency:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Carl Schreiber, 2024.07.17 15:23
No, the MQ-Vps is not intended for a manual trader.
Just think, if you manually trade and you use a (non MQ-) VPS in between your terminal and your broker, the latencies will add: you => VPS => Broker
Choose a server of your broker with the smallest ping:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Hello.
Can I eliminate/minimize slippage during high impact news with the use of this VPS?