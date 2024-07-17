MQL5 VPS

New comment
 

Hello.

Can I eliminate/minimize slippage during high impact news with the use of this VPS?

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MQL VPS Service

Sergey Golubev, 2024.07.17 14:59

This VPS is for automated trading by the EAs/robots and/or for subscription of the signals.
If you want to stop trading for your EA during the high impacted news events so you can code it to be inside your EA (or use Freelance service to find the coder who will do it for you).

 

Please, I need more clarification on this. 

I don't use EA/Automation Trading.

I trade myself manually. 

Is there any advantage using this VPS?

What I want is fast execution on my pending/market orders & less slippage during high volatile market.

Sergey Golubev #:

 

No, the MQ-Vps is not intended for a manual trader.

Just think, if you manually trade and you use a (non MQ-) VPS in between your terminal and your broker, the latencies will add: you => VPS => Broker

Choose a server of your broker with the smallest ping:

 
Abiola Hussaini #:

Please, I need more clarification on this. 

I don't use EA/Automation Trading.

I trade myself manually. 

Is there any advantage using this VPS?

What I want is fast execution on my pending/market orders & less slippage during high volatile market.

This MQL5 VPS is maily for automated trading and/or for the signal subscription.
Means: you can not use this MQL5 VPS in case of manual trading.

------------------

read here for more: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps 

-----------------

more:

MetaTrader VPS
MetaTrader VPS
  • www.mql5.com
Reliable trading hosting for uninterrupted robot operations and instant trade copying
 

Basically, you mean I can not place a trade manually if MQ VPS is active on my MT4? I can only use EA to trade

Sergey Golubev #:

This MQL5 VPS is maily for automated trading and/or for the signal subscription.
Means: you can not use this MQL5 VPS in case of manual trading.

------------------

read here for more: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps 

-----------------

more:

 
Abiola Hussaini #:

Basically, you mean I can not place a trade manually if MQ VPS is active on my MT4? I can only use EA to trade

What is MQL5 VPS?
You migrate your environment (the charts, and EAs attached to the charts, or signal subscription), and you can close your home Metatrader.
Because everything will be traded on MQL5 VPS (and it is one of the reason about why the traders want to use this MQL5 VPS).

So, how you can place a trade manually in case you close Metatrader?
But why do you need this VPS if you will use your home Metatrader to place a trade manually?

---------------------

If you want to trade manually so you do not need this VPS.

Read the information I uploaded to my previous post here as the links.

 


Sergey Golubev #:

What is MQL5 VPS?
You migrate your environment (the charts, and EAs attached to the charts, or signal subscription), and you can close your home Metatrader.
Because everything will be traded on MQL5 VPS (and it is one of the reason about why the traders want to use this MQL5 VPS).

So, how you can place a trade manually in case you close Metatrader?
But why do you need this VPS if you will use your home Metatrader to place a trade manually?

---------------------

If you want to trade manually so you do not need this VPS.

Read the information I uploaded to my previous post here as the links.

The Uptime & Low latency is why I need VPS, If I can place a trade (Pending orders). Close my MT4, means I can use VPS? 
I think I can minimize slippage with the use of VPS even as a manual trader.
The last time I lost my Trading account due to bad network in my community, I think with the use of VPS, there won't be connection downtime 
 
Abiola Hussaini #:
The Uptime & Low latency is why I need VPS, If I can place a trade (Pending orders). Close my MT4, means I can use VPS? 
I think I can minimize slippage with the use of VPS even as a manual trader.


Seems, you want to subscribe to MQL5 VPS but you do not want to read about what is that and how to use it ...

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MQL5 VPS

Sergey Golubev, 2024.07.17 15:25

This MQL5 VPS is mainly for automated trading and/or for the signal subscription.
Means: you can not use this MQL5 VPS in case of manual trading.

------------------

read here for more: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps 

-----------------

more:


-------------------------------

I think - you may implement this advice about latency:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MQL5 VPS

Carl Schreiber, 2024.07.17 15:23

No, the MQ-Vps is not intended for a manual trader.

Just think, if you manually trade and you use a (non MQ-) VPS in between your terminal and your broker, the latencies will add: you => VPS => Broker

Choose a server of your broker with the smallest ping:


New comment