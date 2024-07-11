My MQL5 balance account is incorrect
The balance can’t just reset to zero.
Check your account operations history. Check but don't post your operations here
[edit]
If the operation history is empty, then perhaps you have several accounts and you are logged into the wrong account (which is quite likely, judging by your rating and problems related to the IP address)
[edit2]
Another option is that you might have confused your broker’s trading account with an mql5 account
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Hello all members,
During the last few days, i got a lot of problems to have access to my MQL5 account (due to Windows bugs with the network card setup).
I just reinstalled Windows and have regular access again to my MQL5 account. I just saw my balance account is zero instead of USD724.
The automatic helpdesk told me my account is not banned but my public IP address is banned due to multiple defect connections.
Please help to fix the problem.
Thank you.
Joris