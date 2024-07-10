How to Overlap Zero Lines of Two Indicators in The Same Sub-chart ?

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I have two custom indicators for MQL4 that both fluctuate with a median value of 0. When I put both these indicators into the same SUBCHART, their respective 0 lines do not overlap. Is there any way to overlap the 0 lines? 

The pic shows two 0 lines are not overlap. 


Thank you for your help in advance. 

 
Phoebe Hj: their respective 0 lines do not overlap. Is there any way to overlap the 0 lines?
Combine them into one indicator.
 
William Roeder #:
Combine them into one indicator.

One thing I missed is that the value ranges of the two custom indicators are very different.

If merged, one of the indicators would not be viewable.

 if normalized ，it's also not always possible to align the 0 line.

 
Phoebe Hj #:

One thing I missed is that the value ranges of the two custom indicators are very different.

If merged, one of the indicators would not be viewable.

 if normalized ，it's also not always possible to align the 0 line.

You already have the answer given.  Because you have two different scales is the problem. Combine and you will have one scale
If the scales are vastly different you either need to adjust one of the data sets to make it compatible or accept they don’t go on the same window
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