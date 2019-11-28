How i get Indicator value from overlap another indicator
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Dear
In the picture as you see i have two green Stoch with same parameter. But i Stoch overlap with another Stoch that why both green stoch (same setting 42,42,1) value are not some.
I got this way value of stoch value. But how can i get overlap Stoch value. Is there any function so i can get indicator value from overlap indicator.
Please Help....