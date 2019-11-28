How i get Indicator value from overlap another indicator

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Dear

In the picture as you see i have two green Stoch with same parameter.  But i Stoch overlap with another Stoch that why both green stoch (same setting 42,42,1) value are not some.


 double Stoch_Current      = iStochastic(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,42,1,42,STOCHMethod,STOCHPrice,0,0);


I got this way value of stoch value.  But how can i get overlap Stoch value. Is there any function so i can get indicator value from overlap indicator.




Please Help....

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