Chart tabs not appearing on MT5 when new chart opened

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Every time I open a new chart on MT5 there should be a new chart tab showing.......but it doesnt. 

I have researched a little to find that it was a problem a few years ago but cannot find a solution. 

A work around is to open all the charts I need, open the data files, delete the config and restart. Then the tabs appear...  Its a real pain. 

Can anyone help ?

 

How many Metatrader instances do you have on your computer?
Because it may be the charts from the other MT5 instance and not docked (just an idea).

 
Sergey Golubev #:

How many Metatrader instances do you have on your computer?
Because it may be the charts from the other MT5 instance and not docked (just an idea).

Just this one new MT5. 
 I also have one instance of MT4 running

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