backtesting since version 4230 with local agents not usable!!
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Hi,
MetaTrader Version 4230 was the last version with power for backtesting with local agents. All upcoming updates in this time didn't fix that!!.
In my case, the time for the test case for crows from 00:58 min to 15:25 min. ;-(((
Release-Notes from 4260
Tester
Fixed optimization when using a large number of remote agents. In some cases, the error could cause excessive CPU usage.
See also post: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/464363#comment_52820305
Does anyone have the complete binary's from Version 4230?