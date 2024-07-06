backtesting since version 4230 with local agents not usable!!

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Hi,

MetaTrader Version 4230 was the last version with power for backtesting with local agents. All upcoming updates in this time didn't fix that!!.

In my case, the time for the test case for crows from 00:58 min to 15:25 min. ;-(((

Release-Notes from 4260

Tester

Fixed optimization when using a large number of remote agents. In some cases, the error could cause excessive CPU usage.

See also post: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/464363#comment_52820305

Does anyone have the complete binary's from Version 4230?

New MetaTrader 5 platform build 4260: General improvements - Trader 5 platform update to be released next year
New MetaTrader 5 platform build 4260: General improvements - Trader 5 platform update to be released next year
  • 2024.03.21
  • MetaQuotes
  • www.mql5.com
The metatrader 5 platform update will be released on friday, march 22, 2024. The web platform update provides fixes to limit setting procedures for exchange instruments. Mql5: fixed error that could cause the incorrect operation of chartget* functions under certain conditions
 
4info:

Does anyone have the complete binary's from Version 4230?

Link.

 
fxsaber #:

Link.


Thank you so much!!! - but I still hope, that METAQUOTES fix the Problem as soon as possible.
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