No Trade Tab - Using Ava - Worked before
What is trade tab?
Thanks for opening,
I did get AvaTrade "Ava - Real 1-MTS" server working a week back just for half an hour.
Now I can't make the trade tab appear for anythign other than the MetaQuotes-Demo and I have no idea where to begin troubleshooting.
I've tried AvaOptions and "Ava - Demo 1-MTS" also but neither display the trade tab.
Reset my Ava account password, so using the new password when login into accounts.
Theres no messages in the journal regarding account login either.
Appreciate any assistance.
Thank you for the responses.
I didn't realise that AvaTrade has their own version of MT5 and it's working well - strange thing is that I got AvaTrade working before so must have already installed their version or it's possible to get it working on the original version but I won't be bother.
I'd like to add, for any Ava users that pass through, that the EA tests I ran in both versions of MT5 with the same settings, have very different results.
The original MT5 using MetaQuotes Demo account now seems unrealistic. The suggested profits in optimization were wild compared to what I'm seeing in Ava's MT5 with the same EA's.
I'd like to add, for any Ava users that pass through, that the EA tests I ran in both versions of MT5 with the same settings, have very different results.
The original MT5 using MetaQuotes Demo account now seems unrealistic. The suggested profits in optimization were wild compared to what I'm seeing in Ava's MT5 with the same EA's.
It should be different results. Because the data/quotes/price depends on the brokers only, and this price may be slightly different from one broker to an other one (especially if we are backtesting with "every tick based on real ticks".
Besides, the MetaQuotes-Demo account is mainly used to update MT5 to new beta build and to test beta builds, and accounts of the brokers are used for trading or testing.
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Thanks for opening,
I did get AvaTrade "Ava - Real 1-MTS" server working a week back just for half an hour.
Now I can't make the trade tab appear for anythign other than the MetaQuotes-Demo and I have no idea where to begin troubleshooting.
I've tried AvaOptions and "Ava - Demo 1-MTS" also but neither display the trade tab.
Reset my Ava account password, so using the new password when login into accounts.
Theres no messages in the journal regarding account login either.
Appreciate any assistance.