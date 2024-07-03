Use MQL5 CLoud network is unable

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The "Use MQL5 CLoud network" is unable

My balance is at $10

The Cloud network agents' status are Read and nothing happen.

I just selected use MQL5 Cloud Network

Nome do dispositivo DESKTOP-FRO7N3R

Processador Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-8565U CPU @ 1.80GHz   1.99 GHz

RAM instalada 8,00 GB (utilizável: 7,85 GB)

ID do dispositivo C3110FF1-732B-4595-B43B-BF2F5D17F404

ID do Produto 00342-41403-83921-AAOEM

Tipo de sistema Sistema operacional de 64 bits, processador baseado em x64

Does anyone has a solution for this? thank you!


 
Same, Cloud Network is down.
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