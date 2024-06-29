OnTick only appears to happen once.
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I was watching a video on how to make an EA, and noticed very far in that the on tick function is only being used once or only plays one line of it per tick
full code and screenshots attached although not much works. important part is
OnTick(
trade.Buy;
trade.Sell;
trade.Buy;
)