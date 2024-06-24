Pls guide e to delate the arrow shape on the chart on mt5. Thanks you

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Sảnh.

 can you guide me to delete the arow shape on the chart on mobile, pc?

 
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/49993
Delete all objects on chart (main window and sub window) with drag and drop
Delete all objects on chart (main window and sub window) with drag and drop
  • www.mql5.com
It will delete all objects on the chart when the compiled executable is dragged onto the chart
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