Pls guide e to delate the arrow shape on the chart on mt5. Thanks you
Delete all objects on chart (main window and sub window) with drag and drop
- www.mql5.com
It will delete all objects on the chart when the compiled executable is dragged onto the chart
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Sảnh.
can you guide me to delete the arow shape on the chart on mobile, pc?