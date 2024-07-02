Add Magic number to manually opened trades
I have read elsewhere that a open manual trade has a default magic number of 0.
Is it possible to include both sets of magic numbers, zero and the EA magic number in the EA I have attached to the chart?
They might be separated by an apostrophe or something else.
cheers
Hello,
Below is the Magic Number column with both numbers and blanks.
The blanks are because I manually open trades.
Ideally what I would like to do now, is fill the blanks with the same Magic Number so the EA can recognise/pickup these trades.
Thanks, if anybody can help.
this would depend on the ea strategy. You may need to contact the author of the ea to give answer.
Hi
This is right: you cannot change the magic number of opened trades if they were placed manually, they will always have magic number equal to 0. But you can use magic number as 0 in your EAs so the EA will treat those trades as their own. Though it’s a bit tricky when you want to have some other manual trades which shouldn’t be manager by the EA.
You can always write a simple script to open trades with chosen magic number (or add some functions to your EA code which would open a trades after pressing some button or pressing some key on the keyboard even) this way you can open „manually” trades whenever you want but with chosen magic number which can be later manager by this magic number.
Best Regards
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Hello,
Below is the Magic Number column with both numbers and blanks.
The blanks are because I manually open trades.
Ideally what I would like to do now, is fill the blanks with the same Magic Number so the EA can recognise/pickup these trades.
Thanks, if anybody can help.