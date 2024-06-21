An MQL5 originally based platform versus a 3rd party owned Metatrader platform: Inquiry of data Intervention
There seems to be a clear and upsetting scene when two different brokerages with different platform ownerships, are added unto a computer/VPS. When stored on the same data storage, the encoded connection to the mql5 profile on all the metatraders on the VPS/computer disconnected/abandoned, entirely! Why did this happen? How to alter this intervention? Which data folder can I alter in order to keep one metatrader kept with the mql5 marketplace apps and the other owned mt4/5 platform separately, in peace without causing the trouble to all of my other mql-connected-platform?
So why would I have the 2 different platforms? Answer: Prop firm trading the 3rd party, non-mql5 platform with real money while my foundation of forex trading is with mql5.com
The issue/trouble originally came from the 3rd party(not partying with mql5.com)kind of platform! How can I redo this without deleting the MT4/5 platforms? Should I change my security (firewall) settings on the computer or allow a new technical variable of action? I know completely resetting my computer to its factory settings, shouldn't have to be it's end solution. Disruption of know-how is needed here and I would grateful to adhere any corresponding answer! An answer that'll prove both platforms can coexist on the same data storage without slain intervention!
If you have a platform with these on an upload, assured the apps from the mql5.com's marketplace are usable. No problem for those with their profile.
However, the 3rd party ownership where the broker is
only using the price data feed, contains the main stage of ownership of the computer space. Why is this and how can I contain its contents lonesome to itself?
This is how it looks when the platform is uploaded. In fact, the download .zip contained a "warning of virus/unknown/untrusted source file" showed, and the question forward was if you, the trade, trusts it! Awfully strange!
The assumption was because one broker (MantaTrade or AAFXtrading) doesn't party with mql5.com, it'll be disregarding only for it's own platform. This I found a metaphorical "cutting-edge, metal-shaping-metal" scenario where the entire shape of the idea is trimmed into data storage ownership! Admittingly what happened with me was I had EA's (demoing and live/real) actively on from mql5's market and troubleshoot intervention had set off without any clear solution. The connection to the mql5 profile was disrupted.
A senseless solution to this problem that actually works: What if I plan to execute an EA from the mql5 store but can't because of broker ownership?
|| I altered a quick Solution: A search for a presentable "Copy and Paste EA | Trade Sender/Receiver" from a reputable coder. This was the only innovative thought towards getting out of the trouble. The idea is to simply keep the broker platform differences away from each other at all cost! 2 separated VPS should be at use if this doesn't sound like too much for you. This solution definitely works fine.
At the end of the day, the price data feed remains the prime focus, this we know! My inquiry is within the gaping realm of allowance of Application noticeably attached on the charts whether it is from mql5 market applications =OR= exceptionally "manually activated" by legal means of using their own apps (EAs, scripts, and indicators)! How can each platform be completely bordered and separated from each Metatrader platform without such an odd intervention?!
I must admit how unworthy the support desk chat had evolved. The mind map of answers to question are currently slim, leaving detailed inquiries too, unworthy. Nonetheless, I’m grateful to be present in this community of enriched forum guiders.
I had a similar issue when I tried to manage exactly what MQL agents were given access to my network and to be accessed from outside my network I reset my firewall to factory and removed all of the settings and to be honest the only thing that helped me was to system restore to before the change then carefully modify the rules for the agents that I wanted to have access.
let me know if that helped.
I had a similar issue when I tried to manage exactly what MQL agents were given access to my network and to be accessed from outside my network I reset my firewall to factory and removed all of the settings and to be honest the only thing that helped me was to system restore to before the change then carefully modify the rules for the agents that I wanted to have access.
let me know if that helped.
So all I know now is a probable solution within the Computer settings--->Privacy & security
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There seems to be a clear and upsetting scene when two different brokerages with different platform ownerships, are added unto a computer/VPS. When stored on the same data storage, the encoded connection to the mql5 profile on all the metatraders on the VPS/computer disconnected/abandoned, entirely! Why did this happen? How to alter this intervention? Which data folder can I alter in order to keep one metatrader kept with the mql5 marketplace apps and the other owned mt4/5 platform separately, in peace without causing the trouble to all of my other mql-connected-platform?
So why would I have the 2 different platforms? Answer: Prop firm trading the 3rd party, non-mql5 platform with real money while my foundation of forex trading is with mql5.com
The issue/trouble originally came from the 3rd party(not partying with mql5.com)kind of platform! How can I redo this without deleting the MT4/5 platforms? Should I change my security (firewall) settings on the computer or allow a new technical variable of action? I know completely resetting my computer to its factory settings, shouldn't have to be it's end solution. Disruption of know-how is needed here and I would grateful to adhere any corresponding answer! An answer that'll prove both platforms can coexist on the same data storage without slain intervention!
If you have a platform with these on an upload, assured the apps from the mql5.com's marketplace are usable. No problem for those with their profile.
However, the 3rd party ownership where the broker is
only using the price data feed, contains the main stage of ownership of the computer space. Why is this and how can I contain its contents lonesome to itself?
This is how it looks when the platform is uploaded. In fact, the download .zip contained a "warning of virus/unknown/untrusted source file" showed, and the question forward was if you, the trade, trusts it! Awfully strange!
The assumption was because one broker (MantaTrade or AAFXtrading) doesn't party with mql5.com, it'll be disregarding only for it's own platform. This I found a metaphorical "cutting-edge, metal-shaping-metal" scenario where the entire shape of the idea is trimmed into data storage ownership! Admittingly what happened with me was I had EA's (demoing and live/real) actively on from mql5's market and troubleshoot intervention had set off without any clear solution. The connection to the mql5 profile was disrupted.
A senseless solution to this problem that actually works: What if I plan to execute an EA from the mql5 store but can't because of broker ownership?
|| I altered a quick Solution: A search for a presentable "Copy and Paste EA | Trade Sender/Receiver" from a reputable coder. This was the only innovative thought towards getting out of the trouble. The idea is to simply keep the broker platform differences away from each other at all cost! 2 separated VPS should be at use if this doesn't sound like too much for you. This solution definitely works fine.
At the end of the day, the price data feed remains the prime focus, this we know! My inquiry is within the gaping realm of allowance of Application noticeably attached on the charts whether it is from mql5 market applications =OR= exceptionally "manually activated" by legal means of using their own apps (EAs, scripts, and indicators)! How can each platform be completely bordered and separated from each Metatrader platform without such an odd intervention?!
I must admit how unworthy the support desk chat had evolved. The mind map of answers to question are currently slim, leaving detailed inquiries too, unworthy. Nonetheless, I’m grateful to be present in this community of enriched forum guiders.