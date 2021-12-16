product restore prohibited
ok sure, thank you for your input.
I saw some other people also posting similar questions on Forum. Hence adding this comment here.
I think the products older than 5 years have been auto removed.
I recompiled one of them and upgraded the version and it was showing in market again.
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Some of my products were removed from the market. when I click on show on market, I get the message that "product restore is prohibited"
Kindly request you to let me know what should I do ?