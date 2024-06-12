MT4 Strategy Tester, profit values not matching open and close price.
arslanfarid: Considering this i should have a profit of 642 points
642 points USD. That must be converted back to your account currency. Gold is XAUUSD.
Thank you for your input. The problem is not the conversion to account currency (e.g. 642 points multplied by 0.02 (lot size used) would equal to a profit of USD 12.84, however in my case the tester is showing a "loss" of USD -6.71.
Any further advice would me much appriciated.
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Hi All,
I am a new to this and it might me a stupid question but would appriciate your advice.
The problem is that the profit results of my EA on back testing are not making sense, i have attached one example (see the highlighted in yellow rows). My EA opened a gold buy trade at price of 613.40 on daily timeframe, after the price moved in my favor i put an SL at 614.90 and after wards the EA closed the trade at 620.22. Considering this i should have a profit of 642 points (considering a spread of 40 points), however the profit column shows a loss of -$6.71 and i am unable to understand it.
It might be due to swap (since the trade lasted more than one day) but i have a swap free account. I am confused, any advice would be appriciated and incase its due to swap how do i disable swap calculation on MT4 Strategy Tester.