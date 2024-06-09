metaquotes server unable to open new demo account (mt4 desktop b 1420)
As MT4 is deprecated this is no longer supported. Switch to MT5.
No problem for me with this build 1420 - look at the screenshots:
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As you can see - the leverage as 1:400 (it is on your screenshot) - does not exist for this demo account.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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As you can see from the photo. I am unable to open a new demo account with the MetaQuotes-Demo server on mt4 b1420. I wanted to see if new beta version was available.
Anyways, any ideas?