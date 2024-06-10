CalendarValueHistoryByEvent returned incorrect value for US non-farm payroll id
Honestly, this does look like a bug for me in the calendar.
The payroll actual data was not updated in the economic calendar - at least for me. That's probably why you can't fetch its data (the function behavior is correct, but the data is not available). Also, you're probably trying to get the data directly from the actual_value variable. Use the function Has__Value to check if the data is available and get it using Get__Value instead, it's more reliable.
Honestly, this does look like a bug for me in the calendar.
The payroll actual data was not updated in the economic calendar - at least for me. That's probably why you can't fetch its data (the function behavior is correct, but the data is not available). Also, you're probably trying to get the data directly from the actual_value variable. Use the function Has__Value to check if the data is available and get it using Get__Value instead, it's more reliable.
Hi Emanuel - Thanks for your response. It is an error because non-farm payrolls are actually available in US bureau of labor website Current Employment Statistics - CES (National) : U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (bls.gov) and almost every other website such as dailyfx.com, investing.com, forexfactory.com. The challenge is that if I have an EA which relies on this data to be fetched into the structure MqlCalendarValue correctly and if the data is not correct, then the EA will not run at all or may run with a faulty data. How do I contact mql5 support and ask them to debug and fix it.
- www.bls.gov
Hi Emanuel - Thanks for your response. It is an error because non-farm payrolls are actually available in US bureau of labor website Current Employment Statistics - CES (National) : U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (bls.gov) and almost every other website such as dailyfx.com, investing.com, forexfactory.com. The challenge is that if I have an EA which relies on this data to be fetched into the structure MqlCalendarValue correctly and if the data is not correct, then the EA will not run at all or may run with a faulty data. How do I contact mql5 support and ask them to debug and fix it.
Yeah, I don't know how you can contact MT5 team - its quite hard. If more people like you and me have this same problem, maybe they fix it at some update in the future. Until then, an alternative is to send a web request to any of these websites to get the data for the specific event
Yeah, I don't know how you can contact MT5 team - its quite hard. If more people like you and me have this same problem, maybe they fix it at some update in the future. Until then, an alternative is to send a web request to any of these websites to get the data for the specific event
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I was writing some code to get the US non-farm payroll id and I got the wrong value for the data dated 7-June-2024. It returned
CalendarValueHistoryByEvent(nonfarm_payroll_id, values, date_from, date_to);
The values were
The value of -9.22337E+18 is definitely incorrect because the actual value came out to 272K.
Someone in mql5 community or mql5 admin support, please help out because the data should have been correct. I need to know how reliable these functions are and why it did not return correct data.