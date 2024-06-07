How to use funds from a canceled purchase to purchase a new EA

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I have a question, does anyone know how to use funds from a canceled purchase to purchase a new EA?
 
algorytm:
I have a question, does anyone know how to use funds from a canceled purchase to purchase a new EA?

The funds must have returned to your MQL5 account balance, so you can use the MQL5 way of payment to pay for a new purchase during checkout.



 
Eleni Anna Branou # :

Funds that have applied to your MQL5 account may have been released from your MQL5 payment methods for a new purchase during checkout.

yes, that's right, the funds are back, but I don't know how to use them to pay for new EAs

 
algorytm #:

yes, that's right, the funds are back, but I don't know how to use them to pay for new EAs

Write in English in this part of the forum and read my answer above please.

 
Eleni Anna Branou # :

Napisz po angielsku w tej części forum i przeczytaj moją wiadomość powyżej.

Thank you very much, I already know, I just didn't read that there is an MQL payment option

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