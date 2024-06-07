Tester only shows sell symbols
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My EA in tester only shows sells. At the same time the journal registers both sells and buys.
Notice the vertical dotted lines which must be interconnected between the buys and the sells during backtesting in the normal situation. Ple explain what's wrong with the settings?? The code is as follows.