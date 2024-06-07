Having Trouble automating optimizer with ParameterSetRange
Andrew Powers: I'm trying to automatically set a large number of input parameters using ParameterSetRange. I initialized all inputs in the EA code as I normally would for manual inputs. I added the OnTesterInit() and OnTesterDeinit() functions as follows: (refer to first image) When I run the optimizer, the log verifies that OnTesterInit() is changing the settings of all of these inputs: (refer to second image) Why might I be getting that last error?
The use of ParameterSetRange() does not free the user of the selection of the parameters to be optimized (as shown in the image below):
See too: https://www.mql5.com/en/book/automation/tester/tester_parameterrange
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira #:
The use of ParameterSetRange() does not free the user of the selection of the parameters to be optimized (as shown in the image below):
See too: https://www.mql5.com/en/book/automation/tester/tester_parameterrange
Thanks. I figured out the problem. The number of iterations the system could handle was exceed. But instead of communicating that in any way, the optimizer just doesn't start. When I drastically reduced the number of input parameters, it ran fine.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'm trying to automatically set a large number of input parameters using ParameterSetRange.
I initialized all inputs in the EA code as I normally would for manual inputs.
I added the OnTesterInit() and OnTesterDeinit() functions as follows:
(refer to first image)
When I run the optimizer, the log verifies that OnTesterInit() is changing the settings of all of these inputs:
(refer to second image)
Why might I be getting that last error?