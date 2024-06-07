Having Trouble automating optimizer with ParameterSetRange

New comment
 

I'm trying to automatically set a large number of input parameters using ParameterSetRange.

I initialized all inputs in the EA code as I normally would for manual inputs.

I added the OnTesterInit() and OnTesterDeinit() functions as follows:

(refer to first image)

When I run the optimizer, the log verifies that OnTesterInit() is changing the settings of all of these inputs:

(refer to second image)

Why might I be getting that last error?

 
Andrew PowersI'm trying to automatically set a large number of input parameters using ParameterSetRange. I initialized all inputs in the EA code as I normally would for manual inputs. I added the OnTesterInit() and OnTesterDeinit() functions as follows: (refer to first image) When I run the optimizer, the log verifies that OnTesterInit() is changing the settings of all of these inputs: (refer to second image) Why might I be getting that last error?

The use of ParameterSetRange() does not free the user of the selection of the parameters to be optimized (as shown in the image below):

See too: https://www.mql5.com/en/book/automation/tester/tester_parameterrange

 
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira #:

The use of ParameterSetRange() does not free the user of the selection of the parameters to be optimized (as shown in the image below):

See too: https://www.mql5.com/en/book/automation/tester/tester_parameterrange

Thanks. I figured out the problem. The number of iterations the system could handle was exceed. But instead of communicating that in any way, the optimizer just doesn't start. When I drastically reduced the number of input parameters, it ran fine.

New comment