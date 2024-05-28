Arrays for OrderOpenPrice(), Please Help

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Hi coders, I'm trying to learn 2D Array to store the OrderOpenPrice() for each symbol.

Existingly, I have 3 symbols that with open orders :-
1) AUDNZD : 10 BUY open orders
2) EURUSD : 8 SELL open orders
3) XAUUSD : 12 BUY open orders and 3 SELL open orders

The following are my codes :-

   string opSym[]={"AUDNZD","EURUSD","XAUUSD"};

   double symOpPxAr[][99], bSymOpPxAr[][99], sSymOpPxAr[][99]; // Store Each Symbol's Open Prices
   ArrayResize(symOpPxAr,OrdersTotal()); // Both BUY & SELL Prices for Each Symbol
   ArrayResize(bSymOpPxAr,OrdersTotal()); // Only BUY Prices for Each Symbol
   ArrayResize(sSymOpPxAr,OrdersTotal()); // Only SELL Prices for Each Symbol

   for(int h=0; h<ArraySize(opSym); h++) {
   for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++) {
   if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES) && OrderSymbol()==opSym[h] && OrderMagicNumber()==mn) {
                              symOpPxAr[i,h]=OrderOpenPrice();
   if(OrderType()==OP_BUY)    bSymOpPxAr[i,h]=OrderOpenPrice();
   if(OrderType()==OP_SELL)   sSymOpPxAr[i,h]=OrderOpenPrice();}
   }}

   if(ArraySize(symOpPxAr)>0) ArraySort(symOpPxAr,WHOLE_ARRAY,0,MODE_DESCEND); // Big ... Small

   Print("Pair1: "+DoubleToStr(symOpPxAr[0,0],5)+","+DoubleToStr(symOpPxAr[1,0],5)+","+DoubleToStr(symOpPxAr[2,0],5)+","+DoubleToStr(symOpPxAr[3,0],5));
   Print("Pair2: "+DoubleToStr(symOpPxAr[0,1],5)+","+DoubleToStr(symOpPxAr[1,1],5)+","+DoubleToStr(symOpPxAr[2,1],5)+","+DoubleToStr(symOpPxAr[3,1],5));
   Print("Pair3: "+DoubleToStr(symOpPxAr[0,2],5)+","+DoubleToStr(symOpPxAr[1,2],5)+","+DoubleToStr(symOpPxAr[2,2],5)+","+DoubleToStr(symOpPxAr[3,2],5));


After storing the OrderOpenPrice() into respective arrays, I need to sort it in MODE_DESCEND and MODE_ASCEND (If in Ascending order, how to exclude the 0 values ? I don't know how to deal with this issue, please advise).

The problem now is if I print / call out from the arrays, I can get the correct output for the 1st pair (AUDNZD), but I cannot get the output for other pairs.



Lastly, there are total of 3 symbols that with open orders. For bSymOpPxAr[][99], there are only 2 symbols with BUY orders (AUDNZD and XAUUSD) and for sSymOpPxAr[][99], there are only 2 symbols with SELL orders (EURUSD and XAUUSD), how to turn the :-
1) bSymOpPxAr[][99] to become bSymOpPxAr[][2] ?
2) sSymOpPxAr[][99] to become sSymOpPxAr[][2] ?

Kindly have a look into my codes, please help and correct my codes, thank you.

 

You can try this script bro :

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   string opSym[6] = {  "AUDJPY",
                        "CADJPY",
                        "CHFJPY",
                        "GBPJPY",
                        "NZDCHF",
                        "NZDJPY"};

   double   symOpPxAr[][3];
   
   int totalorder = OrdersTotal();
   ArrayResize(symOpPxAr,totalorder); 
   
   for(int i=0; i<totalorder; i++) 
      {
         if ( !OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES) ) continue;
         if ( OrderMagicNumber() != mn ) continue;         
         for(int j=0; j<ArraySize(opSym); j++)
            if ( OrderSymbol()==opSym[j] )
               {
                  symOpPxAr[i,0] = OrderOpenPrice();
                  symOpPxAr[i,1] = j;
                  symOpPxAr[i,2] = OrderType();
               }
      }
   if(ArraySize(symOpPxAr)>0) ArraySort(symOpPxAr,WHOLE_ARRAY,0,MODE_DESCEND); // Big ... Small
   
   for(int i=0; i<ArraySize(opSym); i++)
      {
         string text = opSym[i] + ":";
         for(int j=0; j<totalorder; j++)
            {
               if ( opSym[(int)symOpPxAr[j,1]] == opSym[i] )
                  text += DoubleToString(symOpPxAr[j,0],5) + ",";
            }   
         Print(text);
      }
  }
Files:
Test.mq4  2 kb
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