im having this problem for my EA on mt4 Can anyone help ASAP why is this happening, cannot load 'C:\Program Files (x86)\MetaTrader 4\MQL4\Experts\Trinsaux.ex4'
Hi
There is missing expert file called” Trinsaux” – you need to save such file under this path:
C:\Program Files (x86)\MetaTrader 4\MQL4\Experts\ to let the program working.
Have a nice weekend
i have same problem with few of my EA, and it works fine on old version, the new version released in past 2 days is causing this issue, any idea how to stop my exisiting terminal to stop auto update untill this is fixed
This is because MT4 has updated their platform to build 1420 two days ago!!!!!!!! I cannot load my custom indicator anymore as well and I have no source code to recompile it. I am absolutely angry and annoyed. I created a new topic. I want my 1415 version back.
Hi
There is missing expert file called” Trinsaux” – you need to save such file under this path:
C:\Program Files (x86)\MetaTrader 4\MQL4\Experts\ to let the program working.
Have a nice weekend
i did do that, it just doesnt load the whole process is done. just the final part
did u find an old version
even if you install the old version, when it starts it automatically updates on startup, no option to stop auto update
i replied on a official thread of 1420 update and they deleted my comments
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