How to confirm that Signal Is Showing ?
Muhammad Faisal Imran:
hello expert people of this forum i have some question in my mind please reply if you know
1. Some time i received small warning like high growth is risky
2. some time ranking isn't showing beside my signal
3. Some time my signals not show in active tab but show in all signals
if you know about these issues then your guidelines really help me thanks.
if this is your newly published signal, MQL5 waits for some trading history to be collected and analysed before it goes public.
Just go to the "Edit" page to get an exact answer
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hello expert people of this forum i have some question in my mind please reply if you know
1. Some time i received small warning like high growth is risky
2. some time ranking isn't showing beside my signal
3. Some time my signals not show in active tab but show in all signals
if you know about these issues then your guidelines really help me thanks.