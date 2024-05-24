How to confirm that Signal Is Showing ?

New comment
 

hello expert people of this forum i have some question in my mind please reply if you know 

1. Some time i received small warning like high growth is risky

2. some time ranking isn't showing beside my signal 

3. Some time my signals not show in active tab but show in all signals 

if you know about these issues then your guidelines really help me thanks.

 
Muhammad Faisal Imran:

hello expert people of this forum i have some question in my mind please reply if you know 

1. Some time i received small warning like high growth is risky

2. some time ranking isn't showing beside my signal 

3. Some time my signals not show in active tab but show in all signals 

if you know about these issues then your guidelines really help me thanks.

if this is your newly published signal, MQL5 waits for some trading history to be collected and analysed before it goes public.

 
Evren Caglar #:

if this is your newly published signal, MQL5 waits for some trading history to be collected and analysed before it goes public.

actually few days ago it was inactive tab and a rating number was showing but from two days it is not showing both

 

Just go to the "Edit" page to get an exact answer


New comment