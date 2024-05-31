How to update an incorrect email address
Can anybody help with either the solution of how to update and change an incorrect email address in a profile so it can go through the two stage verification process or be able to share an actual contact email address that links you to a real person within the MQL5 world, instead of the dumbest "Chat Bot" I have ever come across. Thanks. Kim
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Kim Domjahn:
Can anybody help with either the solution of how to update and change an incorrect email address in a profile so it can go through the two stage verification process or be able to share an actual contact email address that links you to a real person within the MQL5 world, instead of the dumbest "Chat Bot" I have ever come across. Thanks. Kim
Can anybody help with either the solution of how to update and change an incorrect email address in a profile so it can go through the two stage verification process or be able to share an actual contact email address that links you to a real person within the MQL5 world, instead of the dumbest "Chat Bot" I have ever come across. Thanks. Kim
Just choose proper answers in the chat. Have your tried answering that you have no access to the current email?
Alexey Petrov #:Thanks for your reply Alexey, Yes, I tried all the proper answers, including I have no access to my current email. My biggest problem to start with is that my original email address is incorrect so there is no way I can receive the second confirmation email that would go to my "original" email address, because it doesn't exist. The only option, I might have left open to me if I cannot get some human assistance from MQL5 is to delete my account and start again.
Just choose proper answers in the chat. Have your tried answering that you have no access to the current email?
Just choose proper answers in the chat. Have your tried answering that you have no access to the current email?
Kim Domjahn #:
Thanks for your reply Alexey, Yes, I tried all the proper answers, including I have no access to my current email. My biggest problem to start with is that my original email address is incorrect so there is no way I can receive the second confirmation email that would go to my "original" email address, because it doesn't exist. The only option, I might have left open to me if I cannot get some human assistance from MQL5 is to delete my account and start again.
Thanks for your reply Alexey, Yes, I tried all the proper answers, including I have no access to my current email. My biggest problem to start with is that my original email address is incorrect so there is no way I can receive the second confirmation email that would go to my "original" email address, because it doesn't exist. The only option, I might have left open to me if I cannot get some human assistance from MQL5 is to delete my account and start again.
No, you didn't try to choose that answer. Now when you have done that, you got the result.
Alexey Petrov #:
No, you didn't try to choose that answer. Now when you have done that, you got the result.
No, you didn't try to choose that answer. Now when you have done that, you got the result.
Yes, you are correct, I admit I was totally wrong and get so frustrated trying to work with "non-human" contact. The joys of being born in the horse and buggy days I guess. Thanks for your help.
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