MT5 & 4 will not download
MT4 can be downloaded from the broker's website (because the brokers are continuing to support MT4), and MT5 - from this link:
Download MetaTrader 5
If it is not possible so check your internet connection, firewall, anti-virus, etc,
Thank you for your prompt reply, all the things you suggested have been considered and attempted but still to no avail.
It all worked before on the laptop, just have to keep trying.
cheers
GTman #:It is something with your internet or computer ... because I tried to download MT5 from here Download MetaTrader 5 and it works (laptop with Windows 10 64-bit).
Thank you for your prompt reply, all the things you suggested have been considered and attempted but still to no avail.
It all worked before on the laptop, just have to keep trying.
cheers
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
Below is what's happening to me, It is the same on the Broker's website and now here.
It never has happened before on my laptop but is still ok on my desktop.
Thanks, and regards, Gman.