Can't get 2-colored histogram to work, except I already did elsewhere... a little help, please?
Millard Melnyk: Anyone see the problem?Live in ignorance
Millard Melnyk:Did you mean DRAW_COLOR_HlSTOGRAM?
(0,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_HISTOGRAM)
(0,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_HISTOGRAM)
William Roeder #:
Live in ignorance
Live in ignorance
You're so rude, sarcastic, and unhelpful, why do you even bother? I guess maybe because that's all you got?
Yashar Seyyedin #:
Did you mean DRAW_COLOR_HlSTOGRAM?
Did you mean DRAW_COLOR_HlSTOGRAM?
I knew it would probably be another of my many opportunities to face-palm. I'd been at it for about eleven hours when I posted the question. I'd looked at the code side-by-side. Should have used Compare It! instead of my eyeballs.
And yes, DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM is exactly what I meant. Just not what I coded, lol.
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I've got two indicators I'm experimenting with, having not plotted a histogram before. The first one works but was just fooling around to make sure I got the color side of things right. The second one is set up just like the first one in the relevant areas, but doesn't work.
Code for the one that works, pilfered from an article online:
The second one is the one I'm trying to do for real, and it won't work no matter what I've tried:
Here are the results, the one that doesn't work being obvious:
My brain is racked. Anyone see the problem?