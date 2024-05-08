WebRequest() For Binance (with PowerShell)

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Hello to all and thanks from now.


My code can send "Buy Market Orders" to Binace (SPOT) successfully, but only this. I'm trying to do the same for Sell, Limit, StopLimit, Getting Current account Info, etc. But I could not.

I need the URL structure for the mentioned other actions. Is there anyone can help me?


Screen of related part

-----------------------------------------------------

I'm also adding the whole code

  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "2005-2022, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link        "http://www.mql4.com"
#property description ""
#property strict

//blabla.....


enum Trademarketselect 
  {
   a=0,     // Futures
   b=1,     // Spot
  };
//--- input parameters
input Trademarketselect Trademarket=a;
string URL="http://localhost/";



//---Variables
//.....
MqlRates rate;
string NewFileName="";


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---
   Perioden[0]= "1m";
   /*
   ...
   */
   Periodestr=Periode;
   c_symbol=Symbol();
   NewFileName=c_symbol+DoubleToStr(Period(),0)+".hst";
   if(ObjectFind("periode")>=0)ObjectDelete("periode");
   if(ObjectFind("symbol")>=0)ObjectDelete("symbol");
   if(ObjectFind("Market")>=0)ObjectDelete("Market");
   if(ObjectFind("Quantity")>=0)ObjectDelete("Quantity");
   //---
   if(Trademarket==0)Market="Futures";
   if(Trademarket==1)Market="Spot";
   if(quantiryvariable==0)quantiryvariable=Tradequantity;
   Comment("");
   EventSetTimer(4);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }




//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Create Button                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

// blablabla........

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // Event identifier  
                  const long& lparam,   // Event parameter of long type
                  const double& dparam, // Event parameter of double type
                  const string& sparam) // Event parameter of string type
  {
//--- the left mouse button has been pressed on the chart
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK)
     {
      
     }
//--- the mouse has been clicked on the graphic object
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)
     {
          Print("The mouse has been clicked on the object with name '"+sparam+"'");
          
          if(sparam=="buy" || sparam=="sell")
          {
            //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
            //| Webrequest Variablen                                             |
            //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
            
               string cookie=NULL,headers;
               char post[],result[];
               int res;
               int timeout=5000;
               ResetLastError();
               
           
               if(sparam=="buy")
               {
                  string url=URL+"trading/?symbol="+Symbolname+"&quantity="+DoubleToString(Tradequantity,2)+"&type=buy&market="+Market;
                  res=WebRequest("GET",url,cookie,NULL,timeout,post,0,result,headers);
                  string str="";
                  if(res==-1)
                  {
                    Print("Error in WebRequest Error code  = ",GetLastError());
                  }
                  else
                  {
                    str = CharArrayToString(result);Print(str);
                  }
               }
               if(sparam=="sell")
               {
               
                  string url=URL+"trading/?symbol="+Symbolname+"&quantity="+DoubleToString(Tradequantity,2)+"&type=sell&market="+Market;
                  res=WebRequest("GET",url,cookie,NULL,timeout,post,0,result,headers);
                  string str="";
                  if(res==-1)
                  {
                    Print("Error in WebRequest Error code  = ",GetLastError());
                  }
                  else
                  {
                    str = CharArrayToString(result);Print(str);
                  }
               }
          }


          if(sparam=="1m" || sparam=="5m" || sparam=="15m" || sparam=="30m" || sparam=="1h" || sparam=="4h" || sparam=="1d" || sparam=="1w" || sparam=="1M")
          {
            Periodestr=sparam; if(ObjectFind("periode")>=0)ObjectDelete("periode");

            //-- reset color all buttons
            for(int a=0; a<9; a++)
            {
             if(ObjectFind(Perioden[a])>=0)
             {
              //--- set background color
              ObjectSetInteger(0,Perioden[a],OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,clrWhite);
              //--- set text color
              ObjectSetInteger(0,Perioden[a],OBJPROP_COLOR,clrBlack);
             }
            }
            
            //--- set background color
            ObjectSetInteger(0,sparam,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,clrBlue);
            //--- set text color
            ObjectSetInteger(0,sparam,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrWhite);
          }
          
          if(sparam=="quantityplus")
          {
            quantiryvariable=quantiryvariable+Tradequantity;
            if(ObjectFind("Quantity")>=0)ObjectDelete("Quantity");
            textinfo2("Quantity", 10, 50, clrWhite, 10, "Quantity: "+DoubleToString(quantiryvariable,2));
          }
          if(sparam=="quantityminus")
          {
            quantiryvariable=quantiryvariable-Tradequantity;if(quantiryvariable<1)quantiryvariable=1;
            if(ObjectFind("Quantity")>=0)ObjectDelete("Quantity");
            textinfo2("Quantity", 10, 50, clrWhite, 10, "Quantity: "+DoubleToString(quantiryvariable,2));
          }
          
     }
  }





//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
  {
//---

//if(TimeCurrent()>StringToTime("2017.12.22")){Alert("expiry reached");return;}



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Webrequest Variablen                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

   string cookie=NULL,headers;
   char post[],result[];
   int res;
   int timeout=5000;
   ResetLastError();
   string url=URL+"?symbol="+Symbolname+"&periode="+Periodestr;
   res=WebRequest("GET",url,cookie,NULL,timeout,post,0,result,headers);
   string str="";
   if(res==-1)
   {
     Print("Error in WebRequest Error code  = ",GetLastError());
   }
   else
   {
     str = CharArrayToString(result);//Alert(str);
   }



   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Candelsticks aus Textdatei in History File schreiben             |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+

   if(StringLen(str)>10)
   {
   ExtHandle=FileOpenHistory(NewFileName,FILE_BIN|FILE_WRITE|FILE_SHARE_WRITE|FILE_SHARE_READ|FILE_ANSI);
   if(ExtHandle<0) return;

/*
.......blablabla....
*/
  //---
  FileFlush(ExtHandle);
  FileClose(ExtHandle);
  }//StringLen(str)>10


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Update Chart                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

   static long chart_id;
   if(chart_id==0)
     {
        long id=ChartFirst();
        while(id>=0)
        {
            //--- find appropriate offline chart
            
            if(ChartSymbol(id)==c_symbol && ChartPeriod(id)==i_period && ChartGetInteger(id,CHART_IS_OFFLINE))
              {
                chart_id=id;
                ChartSetInteger(chart_id,CHART_AUTOSCROLL,true);
                ChartSetInteger(chart_id,CHART_SHIFT,true);
                ChartNavigate(chart_id,CHART_END);
                ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                PrintFormat("Chart window [%s,%d] found",c_symbol,i_period);
                break;
              }
            //--- enumerate opened charts
            id=ChartNext(id);
         }
       }
    //--- refresh window not frequently than 1 time in 2 seconds
    if(chart_id!=0)
      {
        ChartSetSymbolPeriod(chart_id,Symbol(),i_period);
        //Print("Chart refresh call");
      }


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Chart Buttons                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

  //--- M1
  if(ObjectFind("1m")<0)ButtonCreate(0,               // chart's ID
                  "1m",            // button name
                  0,             // subwindow index
                  990,                      // vertikal coordinate
                  19,                      // horizontal coordinate
                  30,                 // button width
                  25,                // button height
                  CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER,// chart corner for anchoring
                  "M1",            // text
                  "Arial Black",             // font
                  10,             // font size
                  clrBlack,             // text color
                  clrWhite,  // background color
                  clrNONE,       // border color
                  false,              // pressed/released
                  false,               // in the background
                  false,          // highlight to move
                  false,              // hidden in the object list
                  0);


  //--- M5
 /*......*/


  //--- Sell
  if(ObjectFind("sell")<0)ButtonCreate(0,               // chart's ID
                  "sell",            // button name
                  0,             // subwindow index
                  100,                      // vertikal coordinate
                  50,                      // horizontal coordinate
                  45,                 // button width
                  25,                // button height
                  CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER,// chart corner for anchoring
                  "Sell",            // text
                  "Arial Black",             // font
                  10,             // font size
                  clrWhite,             // text color
                  clrRed,  // background color
                  clrNONE,       // border color
                  false,              // pressed/released
                  false,               // in the background
                  false,          // highlight to move
                  false,              // hidden in the object list
                  0);


  //--- Quantity plus
  if(ObjectFind("quantityplus")<0)ButtonCreate(0,               // chart's ID
                  "quantityplus",            // button name
                  0,             // subwindow index
                  30,                      // vertikal coordinate
                  70,                      // horizontal coordinate
                  25,                 // button width
                  20,                // button height
                  CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER,// chart corner for anchoring
                  "+",            // text
                  "Arial Black",             // font
                  10,             // font size
                  clrBlack,             // text color
                  clrWhite,  // background color
                  clrNONE,       // border color
                  false,              // pressed/released
                  false,               // in the background
                  false,          // highlight to move
                  false,              // hidden in the object list
                  0);


  //--- Quantity minus
  if(ObjectFind("quantityminus")<0)ButtonCreate(0,               // chart's ID
                  "quantityminus",            // button name
                  0,             // subwindow index
                  70,                      // vertikal coordinate
                  70,                      // horizontal coordinate
                  25,                 // button width
                  20,                // button height
                  CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER,// chart corner for anchoring
                  "-",            // text
                  "Arial Black",             // font
                  10,             // font size
                  clrBlack,             // text color
                  clrWhite,  // background color
                  clrNONE,       // border color
                  false,              // pressed/released
                  false,               // in the background
                  false,          // highlight to move
                  false,              // hidden in the object list
                  0);


   textinfo2("..", "..");


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Write Text                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

   textinfo2("periode", 10, 30, clrWhite, 10, "Periode: "+Periodestr);
   textinfo2("symbol", 120, 30, clrWhite, 10, "Symbol: "+Symbolname);
   textinfo2("Market", 120, 50, clrWhite, 10, "Market: "+Market);
   textinfo2("Quantity", 10, 50, clrWhite, 10, "Quantity: "+DoubleToString(quantiryvariable,2));


//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                           OnTimer                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---

//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 

You can't place an order with GET type request. You need a POST type request. You need to create a request to url with a spot Binance endpoint. Then put parameters you want there (symbol/volume/buy/sell/market/limit etc.). And then sign it with your Binance API key and secret using HMAC algorithm.

General info on sending requests to Binance can be found here:

https://binance-docs.github.io/apidocs/spot/en/#general-info

Info on placing spot orders is here:

https://binance-docs.github.io/apidocs/spot/en/#new-order-trade

 

Thank you. 


Actually problem is about something else. Solved.

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