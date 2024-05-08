Question for advanced programmers about EA managing signal services
You can program an EA that calls TerminalClose(), but I never used it so I can't tell you what will happen and how fast.
But you can manage each signal you get upon initialization:
- www.mql5.com
You can program an EA that calls TerminalClose(), but I never used it so I can't tell you what will happen and how fast.
But you can manage each signal you get upon initialization:
Read this: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
Yeah, so far closing all open terminals sounds like the simplest option to completely halt automated trading.
However for automatically resuming all the previously halted sources of trading , it is another story. A program/script (in another language than mql4/5) needs to open every previously closed terminals after a specific time period and then attach the right EA to a chart and this EA would resume all the previously halted sources. I feel like this is a bit complex and it might be easier to do it manually.
The built-in feature to manage signal is good but too simple for my taste. I would love to have a dynamic Equity SL instead of a fixed one that you manually need to change multiple times per month to keep the same risk (in % of Total Equity). I wonder if an EA can do it for you, like directly changing the Equity SL in the built-in signal settings feature. Nonetheless, I'm not sure if such EA could also manage other copytrading services such as SignalStart, Duplikium, etc.
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Hi,
Can an Expert Advisor manage copytrading services (mql5, signalstart, etc.) ?
For instance, one of its function could be to suspend/stop copytrading when a specific DrawDown is reached and then resume it after a specific time period.
I know we'll likely need DLL imports in order to handle such priveleges to an EA but I'm still not sure if it's currently possible to do and if it is possible, with which signal services ?
Hope some of you have the answers here !