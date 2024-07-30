Help: Initialization error 5 from metatester64.exe when using optimization.
I have encountered the same problem as you. The issue is that whenever any CPU thread is processing, an Error 5 pops up, as shown in the image. It occurs once per thread (starting from when I enter MT5, as MT5 uses 1-2 threads to run the app, during backtesting, and optimizing). Despite the Error 5 notification, all threads continue to function normally.
This problem might not be very bothersome if you're only using backtesting, which uses just one processing thread. However, when I start optimizing, using my dual CPU Xeon E5 2699 v3 setup (36 cores/72 threads), notifications gradually appear one by one without overlapping and keep popping up continuously according to the machine's thread count, which is 72 threads, 72 times.
Hypothesis and Solution: After experimenting with various methods, I hypothesize that the issue arises from the metatester64.exe running directly on Windows 11. My straightforward solution is to use Hyper-V, which comes with Windows (or other virtualization programs like VMware, etc.), to create a virtual machine and install Windows 10 there instead, processing everything within that VM.
In summary, the problem is caused by a bug in metatester64.exe on Windows 11. The initial solution is to install Windows 10 instead or use a VM to simulate Windows 10 and run it within that VM
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(Thanks for your time and attentions in advance.)
When using optimization function of strategy tester in Meta Trader 5(build 4288) it would prompt Initialization error 5 without any further details.(see Pic 1.)
(Pic. 1)
When using the task manager of Windows 11 I was not able to allocate the cpu to metatester64.exe task neither.
I am using windows 11 23H2.
CPUs are: Intel(R) Xeon(R) CPU E5-2697 v4 @ 2.30GHz 2.30 GHz (dual processor)
running on X99 motherboard.
Thanks for your help :)