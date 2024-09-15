Indicators: Adaptive SMA

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Adaptive SMA:

improved version of the standard Simple moving average indicator with a lower delay

Adaptive SMA

Author: Andrei Khrushchev

 
Automated-Trading:

Adaptive SMA:

Author: Andrei Khrushchev


Looks like Mladen's code, still contains Cleanpoint function for line coloring, but not used.

You may want to give credit where credit is due.

 
maximo #:


Looks like Mladen's code, still contains Cleanpoint function for line coloring, but not used.

You may want to give credit where credit is due.

Agree. I have added information about.

 
can you make one for mt5 please.
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