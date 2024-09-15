Indicators: Adaptive SMA
Automated-Trading:
Author: Andrei Khrushchev
Looks like Mladen's code, still contains Cleanpoint function for line coloring, but not used.
You may want to give credit where credit is due.
can you make one for mt5 please.
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Adaptive SMA:
improved version of the standard Simple moving average indicator with a lower delay
Author: Andrei Khrushchev