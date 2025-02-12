Network Agents Not Doing their Assigned Work
robwpoulton:Hi
Hi
Long time listener first time caller. I attempted to search for this issue but cannot find it. Forgive if its been answered elsewhere.
I've had success with local agents before, but recent EA changes and I'm seeing an odd issue.
THe local cores get loaded up like this, and CPU load goes up doing calculations
Agent machines go through a process of ever growing tasks, if they get to a point they stop growing they just sit at 0%. When I check the local machine there is no CPU load.
Any idea what is happening here?
Check what the journal logs tell you, from what I see you are loading tones of tests or test attempts and if I am not mistaken you have a limited upper limit of test to respect depends on your computer, doing more tests then the threshold will lead to such behavior.
From a different perspective, doing high number test like so will end you up with an overfit setup that would not work in live market so be cautious.
Lio
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Hi
Long time listener first time caller. I attempted to search for this issue but cannot find it. Forgive if its been answered elsewhere.
I've had success with local agents before, but recent EA changes and I'm seeing an odd issue.
THe local cores get loaded up like this, and CPU load goes up doing calculations
Agent machines go through a process of ever growing tasks, if they get to a point they stop growing they just sit at 0%. When I check the local machine there is no CPU load.
Any idea what is happening here?