Indicators: RSI with channels

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RSI with channels:

standart RSI with dynamic levels

RSI with channels

Author: Andrei Khrushchev

 
Nice adjustment on RSI. Thanks
 

A very good job. Thanks.

Are you using standard deviation for finding these dynamic levels?

 
Shahabeddin Baset #:

A very good job. Thanks.

Are you using standard deviation for finding these dynamic levels?

thank you.
No, just EMA with shift

 

Hi Andrei,


Great job. Would you be able to convert this code to Tradingview by any chance?


I know nothing of code but I believe that your code has great potential.

 
i need it
 

any MT5 version?

 
箭头在哪呢
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