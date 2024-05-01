Uber Trade Manager Lost Password

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Hello,

I have bought UTM but I forgot the password. 

Do you know how to recover credentials? Thanks

 
  • If you forgot the password to your trading account so ask your broker for support;

  • If you forgot password to Community tab of Metatrader so please note that your password is exact same with your mql5 forum password.

  • If you came here from google or from facebook with google/facebook related password so you an change your password on the following way:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

i can't login with my google account because mt4 pc terminal not have google login options

Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.05 21:49

If you forgot your password, or you registered using google or facebook so use the following link to get new password for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

 
Sergey Golubev #:
  • If you forgot the password to your trading account so ask your broker for support;

  • If you forgot password to Community tab of Metatrader so please note that your password is exact same with your mql5 forum password.

  • If you came here from google or from facebook with google/facebook related password so you an change your password on the following way:

Hello Sergey,

When I click on the link it says it expired 


 
Alessandro DArco #:

Hello Sergey,

When I click on the link it says it expired 


Try again.

https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

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