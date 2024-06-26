Hey MetaQuotes software guys: Please fix this MetaEditor behavior which I consider to be a bug: "View Toolbar" setting keeps getting reset.
I am experiencing the exact same thing and it is very annoying. Not one suggestion I can find fixes it.
Back onto my searching....
I never experiment such behaviour, so there should be something specific on your system or something you are doing that leads to it.
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NOTE
I originally penned this post from memory. It seems, now having double-checked, that I referred to the wrong bar setting. When I did the tests/attempted fixes described below, I'd found the right one, and the actions I took and results I got were as described. I've already spent too much time on this to go back and figure our which bar's Visible setting is involved. You guys will know which one it is.
What I'm greeted by everytime when I open MetaEditor...
So, every time, I have to check it back on -- this one:
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[original post below]
After installing MT5 from your website, everything will work fine for a while. But every time I've installed MT5 (several times) the same thing eventually happens, and I've got no clue why.
Unannounced, and for no apparent reason, the toolbar is invisible whenever I open MetaEditor.
I have to check "View/Toolbar" every single time after that.
The setting should be sticky and remain unchanged until I change it.
I've even looked in the metaeditor.ini file, and here is what I've done:
This has gotten beyond annoying.
Please fix this.