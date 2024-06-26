Hey MetaQuotes software guys: Please fix this MetaEditor behavior which I consider to be a bug: "View Toolbar" setting keeps getting reset.

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NOTE

I originally penned this post from memory. It seems, now having double-checked, that I referred to the wrong bar setting. When I did the tests/attempted fixes described below, I'd found the right one, and the actions I took and results I got were as described. I've already spent too much time on this to go back and figure our which bar's Visible setting is involved. You guys will know which one it is.

What I'm greeted by everytime when I open MetaEditor...


So, every time, I have to check it back on -- this one:


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[original post below]

After installing MT5 from your website, everything will work fine for a while. But every time I've installed MT5 (several times) the same thing eventually happens, and I've got no clue why.

Unannounced, and for no apparent reason, the toolbar is invisible whenever I open MetaEditor.

I have to check "View/Toolbar" every single time after that.

The setting should be sticky and remain unchanged until I change it.

I've even looked in the metaeditor.ini file, and here is what I've done:

  1. I opened the editor, made the toolbar visible, then looked at the "Visible" setting under "[BarState-Bar0]" to verify that its value is 1, and it is. Then I closed the editor, reopened the .ini file, and sure enough, that setting is now 0 even though I did not uncheck it before closing the editor.

  2. I closed the editor (with the toolbar visible), opened the .ini file, saw the Visible setting just mentioned = 0, so I changed that same setting to 1 and saved the file. Then I opened the editor, and of course the toolbar is invisible once again, so I reopened the .ini file (while the editor is still open) and the same Visible setting was changed back to 0 between the time I saved the file (with Visible=1 and the editor closed) and the time I opened the editor again.

This has gotten beyond annoying.

Please fix this.

 

I am experiencing the exact same thing and it is very annoying. Not one suggestion I can find fixes it.

Back onto my searching....

 
I never experiment such behaviour, so there should be something specific on your system or something you are doing that leads to it.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
I never experiment such behaviour, so there should be something specific on your system or something you are doing that leads to it.

       I had another look today.... the solution turned out to be very simple... View - Fullscreen fixed it. 

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