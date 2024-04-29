basic error, but it's not the same thing (line 80) ';' - open parenthesis expected
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MQL5: language of trade strategies built-in the MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform, allows writing your own trading robots, technical indicators, scripts and libraries of functions
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- PROBLEM
- help for write my first EA in mql4
- OrderSend wrong parameters count
I guess your Point; is either _Point; or Point();
Carl Schreiber #:
I guess your Point; is either _Point; or Point();
I guess your Point; is either _Point; or Point();
<Improperly formatted code removed by moderator>
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MQL5: language of trade strategies built-in the MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform, allows writing your own trading robots, technical indicators, scripts and libraries of functions
You used ChatGPT to make this, right? When you do this, you spend more time finding bugs than actually learning/writing correct code.
Take a look at the OrderSend documentation and note that the parameters you're passing are actually incorrect - it expects only two arguments, that is, a MqlTradeRequest and a MqlTradeResult structure.
If you have no expertise with the language, I suggest you to read the algo book. If you already do know some of the functions/syntax, you can skip to the creating an EA section.
Documentation on MQL5: Trade Functions / OrderSend
- www.mql5.com
The OrderSend() function is used for executing trade operations by sending requests to a trade server. Parameters request [in] Pointer to a...
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