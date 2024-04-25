MT5 - How can I extend / improve display the chart bar?

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Hello, unfortunately I have found few answers on this topic...  I would like to extended / wrapped the chartbar :


how else can I deal with ~30-40 charts for different stocks here?

I can hardly click through to the navigation using the mini arrows...

Is there another option for the MT5 with many charts for better display / navigation?


Thanks for all the tips / information. So far I've only ever had a few charts open.

 
Use the market 
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