MT5 - How can I extend / improve display the chart bar?
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Hello, unfortunately I have found few answers on this topic... I would like to extended / wrapped the chartbar :
how else can I deal with ~30-40 charts for different stocks here?
I can hardly click through to the navigation using the mini arrows...
Is there another option for the MT5 with many charts for better display / navigation?
Thanks for all the tips / information. So far I've only ever had a few charts open.