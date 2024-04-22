Pending order is not active
داروخانه دكتر:
hi guys i ve got problem today . my pending order isnot active today. i couldnt set any pending order!!!!
any body have an idea how to active this feature?
For a buy limit pending order you must put a price below the current price or change your pending order to buy stop.
See here where to place the prices of your orders:
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hi guys i ve got problem today . my pending order isnot active today. i couldnt set any pending order!!!!
any body have an idea how to active this feature?