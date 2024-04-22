Pending order is not active

New comment
 

hi guys i ve got problem today . my pending order isnot active today. i couldnt set any pending order!!!!

any body have an idea how to active this feature?

Files:
Capture11.PNG  34 kb
 
داروخانه دكتر:

hi guys i ve got problem today . my pending order isnot active today. i couldnt set any pending order!!!!

any body have an idea how to active this feature?

For a buy limit pending order you must put a price below the current price or change your pending order to buy stop.

 

See here where to place the prices of your orders:


New comment