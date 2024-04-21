'Trade' tab missing on the platform

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please find attahed screen shot of the mt5 plaform indicating the problem of missing 'Trade' tab. Please tell me what to do to get the tab back on the tool bar.
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screen_shot.jpg  86 kb
 
Smon Buhali:
please find attahed screen shot of the mt5 plaform indicating the problem of missing 'Trade' tab. Please tell me what to do to get the tab back on the tool bar.

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Another reason why the trade tab disappears is because you were logged in but then lost connection to the server. At the bottom right of the application you can choose another server or else wait for reconnection
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