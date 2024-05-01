Can't connect to mql community on mt4

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Good morning, i have this problem. I can't connect to mql5 communityi i have always this error (the credentials are right).  the problem exists on every mt4 of different brokers and on various vps.

How can i solve the problem please?



 
You misspelled your first name.
 
  1. Oleksandr Medviediev #: You misspelled your first name.

    He did not. Antonio Schirone — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/anthhony

  2. Use https://www.mql5.com/en/users/anthhony → Settings → Security → Change password

 
Antonio Schirone:

Good morning, i have this problem. I can't connect to mql5 communityi i have always this error (the credentials are right).  the problem exists on every mt4 of different brokers and on various vps.

How can i solve the problem please?



Community tab is located here: Tools - Options -

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Which error number do you have in Metatrader journal?
I am asking because some VPS providers banned from MQL5 internet portal for example.

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And yes - it is good suggestion (on the previous post) to change the password.

 
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