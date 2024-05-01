Can't connect to mql community on mt4
You misspelled your first name.
- Oleksandr Medviediev #: You misspelled your first name.
He did not. Antonio Schirone — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/anthhony
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Use https://www.mql5.com/en/users/anthhony → Settings → Security → Change password
Antonio Schirone:
Good morning, i have this problem. I can't connect to mql5 communityi i have always this error (the credentials are right). the problem exists on every mt4 of different brokers and on various vps.
How can i solve the problem please?
Community tab is located here: Tools - Options -
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Which error number do you have in Metatrader journal?
I am asking because some VPS providers banned from MQL5 internet portal for example.
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And yes - it is good suggestion (on the previous post) to change the password.
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off-topic posts".
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Good morning, i have this problem. I can't connect to mql5 communityi i have always this error (the credentials are right). the problem exists on every mt4 of different brokers and on various vps.
How can i solve the problem please?