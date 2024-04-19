Is this a bug or normal ?. (ArrayInitialize(); function)
Click on the signature to select the variant of the overloaded function you need
[EDIT]
But this only applies to the tooltip. If you remember the signature, then you can simply type the parameters without paying attention to the tooltip.
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I want to reset my arrays. so I use ArrayInitialize(); function. the function has different types. but no matter which type I selected it only shows the char type input parameters.
why is that?. The array I want to reset is a double type.
I have selected the double type. but still shows the char type input parameters. why?