How to control/automate MT5 Backtesting by using Window Command
1. Study this thread and documentations related.
2. Create separate config file for each instance of tester you need.
3. Use batch files to execute strategy tester for every config file you already created.
Starting strategy tester through command line parameters? - Can I start a backtest from the command line?
- 2010.07.27
- Adam Parusel
- www.mql5.com
Is there a possibility to start a backtest from the command line. Any other idea, how i could start a backtest from outside. @phillip thank you for this info you've provided 10 years ago. I have in among others the following lines in the common
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Dear All,
I am a junior programmer and I am learning to code MQL5.
I wanted to automate backtesting to test for EA strategy on different timeframe and currency to know the profit of each EA on different conditions.
But it is not convenient to do it manually as I have to constantly apply the same setting on different testing time.
I have viewed in an video that MT4 can be controlled/triggered by Window Command, it used .dll and an Window interface to load settings and launch MT4 repeated for different testing time.
May I know the technology/scripting that I can do it? Is it Window Powershell to launch the MT4? and how to tell the MT4 to do auto-bacttest? Please let me know.
Many thanks.
Regards,
Josh