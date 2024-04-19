i have no sound on mt5 desktop
Have you checked MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Events?
hello
nothing. have no sound on my terminal for alerts and open and close positions.
i check everything like checked notification settings and... and reinstall mt5 multiple times but nothing.
i already have mt4 and it have sound perfectly but mt5 not.
It is what I found (old post of September last year)-
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sound effects not working anymore since latest update (MT5)
Caleb Jones, 2023.09.06 19:55FIXED! Install the latest Beta by:
Help---> Check For Updates -----> Latest Beta Verison.
It will close and reopen and your sound will work! :)
Make sure you haven't muted MT5 in the mixer
Make sure you haven't muted MT5 in the mixer
i check it, metatrader not showed in sound mixer
hello
nothing. have no sound on my terminal for alerts and open and close positions.
i check everything like checked notification settings and... and reinstall mt5 multiple times but nothing.
i already have mt4 and it have sound perfectly but mt5 not.
Maybe you can try update ther mt5 version or manual download use you broker mt5. As i use also
i did it, this version is latest that i downloaded from Download the MetaTrader 5 trading platform for free
- www.metatrader5.com
i did it, this version is latest that i downloaded from Download the MetaTrader 5 trading platform for free
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hello
nothing. have no sound on my terminal for alerts and open and close positions.
i check everything like checked notification settings and... and reinstall mt5 multiple times but nothing.
i already have mt4 and it have sound perfectly but mt5 not.