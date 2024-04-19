i have no sound on mt5 desktop

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hello

nothing. have no sound on my terminal for alerts and open and close positions.

i check everything like checked notification settings and...   and reinstall mt5 multiple times but nothing. 

i already have mt4 and it have sound perfectly but mt5 not.

 

Have you checked MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Events?

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Have you checked MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Events?

Yes
 
vardipoorm:

hello

nothing. have no sound on my terminal for alerts and open and close positions.

i check everything like checked notification settings and...   and reinstall mt5 multiple times but nothing. 

i already have mt4 and it have sound perfectly but mt5 not.

It is what I found (old post of September last year)-

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Sound effects not working anymore since latest update (MT5)

Caleb Jones, 2023.09.06 19:55

FIXED! Install the latest Beta by:

Help---> Check For Updates -----> Latest Beta Verison.

It will close and reopen and your sound will work! :)

 
Sergey Golubev #:

It is what I found (old post of September last year)-


i check it no update available.  my version is v5.00 build 4275. also my terminal updated about three times in recent months

 

Make sure you haven't muted MT5 in the mixer


 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Make sure you haven't muted MT5 in the mixer


i check it, metatrader not showed in sound mixer

 
vardipoorm #:

i check it, metatrader not showed in sound mixer

For me (windows 10) MT5 appears in the mixer when I launch MT5. I don't know what is causing the problem you describe.


 
vardipoorm:

hello

nothing. have no sound on my terminal for alerts and open and close positions.

i check everything like checked notification settings and...   and reinstall mt5 multiple times but nothing. 

i already have mt4 and it have sound perfectly but mt5 not.

Maybe you can try update ther mt5 version or manual download use you broker mt5. As i use also
 
Beny #:
Maybe you can try update ther mt5 version or manual download use you broker mt5. As i use also

i did it, this version is latest that i downloaded from Download the MetaTrader 5 trading platform for free

MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform for Forex, Stocks, Futures
  • www.metatrader5.com
MetaTrader 5 is a free application for traders allowing to perform technical analysis and trading operations in the Forex and exchange markets.
 
vardipoorm #:

i did it, this version is latest that i downloaded from Download the MetaTrader 5 trading platform for free

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