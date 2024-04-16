Display Chart within chart programmatically with MQL4 as indicator
ranxero:
I'm trying to create an indicator for MT4 that displays a chart inside another chart.
Similar as in tradingview where you can open multiple charts to compare.
- Good luck with that, as I don't think it's possible with MT4.
- Why don't you just do that with the terminal?
- Good luck with that, as I don't think it's possible with MT4.
- Why don't you just do that with the terminal?
hi William,
thank you for your reply.
I guess you mean to open the chart to compare the standard way and resize it and put it on top of the main chart...
Sure, at first I did that but you can't have one chart full screen and another resized and that leads to a lot of re-adjusting/resizing.
In my case I have about 20 (main)charts open so a more elegant solution would be to integrate the chart to compare into the template.
Might as well be in a subwindow.
ok, I'm giving up.
I wrote an indicator that works similar as on tradingview. It plots any chart into a subwindow and timeframes can be selected via buttons.
this is the code for the indicator. The class ObjectUtils only wraps ObjectCreate Methods ... nothing speical in there.
#property strict #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 8 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID double topWickLong[]; #property indicator_type2 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID double topWickShort[]; #property indicator_type3 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID double bodyLong[]; #property indicator_type4 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID double bodyShort[]; #property indicator_type5 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID double bodyHideBelow[]; #property indicator_type6 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style6 STYLE_SOLID double botWickLong[]; #property indicator_type7 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style7 STYLE_SOLID double botWickShort[]; #property indicator_type8 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style8 STYLE_SOLID double botWickHideBelow[]; input string Symbol="USDCAD.a"; extern ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H1; input string TimeFramesList="M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN"; input color BullCandleColor=Lime; input color BearCandleColor=White; input int CandleBodyWidth=4; input int WickWidth=1; input int BtnStartX=10; input int BtnStartY=15; input int BtnWidth=40; input int BtnHeight=25; input int BtnGap=5; input color BtnBGColor=DarkSlateGray; input color BtnFgColor=White; input color BtnActiveColor=Lime; string btnPrefix = "cschart_compare_btn_"; bool uiDone = false; #include "..\\..\\Libraries\\rel\\ObjectUtils.mqh" string indicatorName = StringFormat("CSChartCompare( %s )", Symbol); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit(){ color bg = (color) ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND); SetIndexBuffer(0, topWickLong); SetIndexLabel(0, NULL); SetIndexStyle(0, indicator_type1, indicator_style1, WickWidth, BullCandleColor); SetIndexBuffer(1, topWickShort); SetIndexLabel(1, NULL); SetIndexStyle(1, indicator_type2, indicator_style2, WickWidth, BearCandleColor); SetIndexBuffer(2, bodyLong); SetIndexLabel(2, NULL); SetIndexStyle(2, indicator_type3, indicator_style3, CandleBodyWidth, BullCandleColor); SetIndexBuffer(3, bodyShort); SetIndexLabel(3, NULL); SetIndexStyle(3, indicator_type4, indicator_style4, CandleBodyWidth, BearCandleColor); SetIndexBuffer(4, bodyHideBelow); SetIndexLabel(4, NULL); SetIndexStyle(4, indicator_type5, indicator_style5, CandleBodyWidth, bg); SetIndexBuffer(5, botWickLong); SetIndexLabel(5, NULL); SetIndexStyle(5, indicator_type6, indicator_style6, WickWidth, BullCandleColor); SetIndexBuffer(6, botWickShort); SetIndexLabel(6, NULL); SetIndexStyle(6, indicator_type7, indicator_style7, WickWidth, BearCandleColor); SetIndexBuffer(7, botWickHideBelow); SetIndexLabel(7, NULL); SetIndexStyle(7, indicator_type8, indicator_style8, CandleBodyWidth, bg); IndicatorShortName(indicatorName); objectUtils = new ObjectUtils(); uiDone = false; //--- return INIT_SUCCEEDED; } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { DeleteAll(); delete objectUtils; Comment(""); } void DeleteAll() { int total = ObjectsTotal(0, 0, -1); for (int i=total; i>=0; i--) { string name = ObjectName(i); if (StringFind(name, btnPrefix)>-1) { ObjectDelete(0, name); } } } void OnChartEvent(const int id, // Event identifier const long& lparam, // Event parameter of long type const double& dparam, // Event parameter of double type const string& sparam) // Event parameter of string type { if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && StringFind(sparam, btnPrefix)>=0) { string btnText = ObjectGetString(0, sparam, OBJPROP_TEXT); TimeFrame = (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)GetTimeFramePeriodFromString(btnText); uiDone = false; Plot(); } } void SetupUI() { if (!uiDone) { DeleteAll(); string tfs[]; StringSplit(TimeFramesList, ',', tfs); int winIndex = WindowFind(indicatorName); if( winIndex == -1 ) { winIndex = 1; } int start = BtnStartX; for (int i=0; i<ArraySize(tfs); i++) { objectUtils.ButtonCreate( btnPrefix + tfs[i], tfs[i], start + (i * (BtnGap + BtnWidth)), BtnStartY, BtnWidth, BtnHeight, (GetTimeFramePeriodFromString(tfs[i])==TimeFrame) ? BtnActiveColor : BtnFgColor, BtnBGColor, "Arial Bold", 12, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, clrNONE, false, false, false, false, 0, winIndex, 0 ); ObjectSetString(0, btnPrefix + tfs[i], OBJPROP_TOOLTIP, "Switch timeframe to " + tfs[i]); ObjectSetInteger(0, btnPrefix + tfs[i], OBJPROP_STATE, (GetTimeFramePeriodFromString(tfs[i])==TimeFrame) ? 1 : 0); } } uiDone = true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]){ Plot(); return(rates_total); } void Plot() { SetupUI(); MqlRates rates[]; ArraySetAsSeries(rates, true); int numBars = WindowBarsPerChart(); int copied = CopyRates(Symbol, TimeFrame, 0, numBars, rates); while (copied<=0 && numBars>0) { numBars--; if (numBars<=0) { return; } copied = CopyRates(Symbol, TimeFrame, 0, numBars, rates); } for(int i=0; i<ArraySize(rates); i++) { bool bull = (rates[i].open <= rates[i].close) ? true : false; topWickLong[i] = (bull) ? rates[i].high : EMPTY_VALUE; topWickShort[i] = (bull) ? EMPTY_VALUE : rates[i].high; bodyLong[i] = (bull) ? MathMax(rates[i].open, rates[i].close) : EMPTY_VALUE; bodyShort[i] = (bull) ? EMPTY_VALUE : MathMax(rates[i].open, rates[i].close); bodyHideBelow[i] = MathMin(rates[i].open, rates[i].close); botWickLong[i] = (bull) ? MathMin(rates[i].open, rates[i].close) : EMPTY_VALUE; botWickShort[i] = (bull) ? EMPTY_VALUE : MathMin(rates[i].open, rates[i].close); botWickHideBelow[i] = rates[i].low; } } string GetTimeFrame(int lPeriod) { switch(lPeriod) { case PERIOD_M1: return("M1"); case PERIOD_M5: return("M5"); case PERIOD_M15: return("M15"); case PERIOD_M30: return("M30"); case PERIOD_H1: return("H1"); case PERIOD_H4: return("H4"); case PERIOD_D1: return("D1"); case PERIOD_W1: return("W1"); case PERIOD_MN1: return("MN1"); } return IntegerToString(lPeriod); } int GetTimeFramePeriodFromString(string sPeriod) { if (sPeriod=="M1") return PERIOD_M1; if (sPeriod=="M5") return PERIOD_M5; if (sPeriod=="M15") return PERIOD_M15; if (sPeriod=="M30") return PERIOD_M30; if (sPeriod=="H1") return PERIOD_H1; if (sPeriod=="H4") return PERIOD_H4; if (sPeriod=="D1") return PERIOD_D1; if (sPeriod=="W1") return PERIOD_W1; if (sPeriod=="MN") return PERIOD_MN1; return PERIOD_CURRENT; }
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
hi everyone,
I'm trying to create an indicator for MT4 that displays a chart inside another chart.
Goal is to directly compare two different instruments within the same (full size)window.
For example main chart is EURUSD and the one to compare is USDCAD.
Similar as in tradingview where you can open multiple charts to compare.
I already tried a lot but without the desired result. Main tasks are:
- open/close the chart via button inside the main chart
- resize and position the chart
I added an image to get a better idea.
Any approach with some pieces/fragments of sample code would be highly appreciated.
Thanks in advance