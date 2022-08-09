How to scale indicator window to chart timeframe

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Hi,

I'm trying to reproduce a TradingView chart on MT5 - it consists of a 1 minute US30 chart and two MACD indicators with different timeframes - the first is 1 minute, matching the chart, the second is five minute. With TradingView, the five minute MACD is scaled to match the one minute chart, but I can't get the same with MT5. Is it possible to adjust MT5 so that the scaling of the five minute MACD matches the main chart timeframe (same as TV chart below)? thanks.



 
ceejay1962: Is it possible to adjust MT5 so that the scaling of the five minute MACD matches the main chart timeframe

Nothing to adjust. Add a MultiTimeFrame (MTF) MACD, or multiply the standard MACD parameters by five (5).

 
William Roeder #:

Nothing to adjust. Add a MultiTimeFrame (MTF) MACD, or multiply the standard MACD parameters by five (5).

Thanks for that - I adjusted the parameters. Now I can see the signal/macd crossovers in the correct scale.

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