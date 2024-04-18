EA trail stop based on movement from opening price
Hi
Your code for first movement is correct – but it will be working only for this first step – since you won't be able to get initial distance this way. You need to ether save this calculated range for each position as a global variable to have access later for it (which requires some special management). Or calculate the range each time when you modify the trades – based on the open time and prices on the candle then: read open time of the trade, get number of candle on which trade was opened, then get the low/high price of this candle and then you would have the range which can be used for trailing calculations. And then you can calculate the multiplier this way for buy:
range; beSL = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN); if(bid>(beSL+range/2)){ int n = MathFloor((bid-beSL)/range); //how many times higher if(n<1) newSL = beSL; //set on BE else newSL = beSL-range*(n-1); //set on range dstance }
Of course here there should be some normalization of prices, checking the stoplevel/freezelevel or even checking if new SL is higher than current sl etc. But the idea may be coded this way.
Best Regards
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I have an EA I am working on but I can't get the trailing stop to work. The original stop loss is at the low/high of the candle we will call it Xrange and as price moves away from open I want to trail it by values of X
the rules I am looking to implement are:
when price moves away from the open price 50% of the distance of the opening price and the SL the SL moves to BE
when price moves away from opening price moves 2 Xranges the original SL distance it moves in profit to 1 Xrange
the stop loss continues to follow price up
the code is MQL5
Here is a picture of what I am looking to achieve.
I appreciate any help