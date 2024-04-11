TimeSeries values are lower than they should be
Have you tried to change arrow anchor?
Yashar Seyyedin #:
Have you tried to change arrow anchor?
Have you tried to change arrow anchor?
Oh you are right, that was the thing I didn't notice. Thank you. I don't understand why the Arrow object has no ANCHOR_CENTER... but alright.
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Hello forum,
I was marking some prices with Arrow objects but they were not exactly drawn on the value that they should have had, rather consistently more like 30 points lower or so.
When I hover over the arrow, the correct value is shown. What bothers me is that I have given the low price as input. I made a test file that takes the price via CopyLow VS iLow, they both do the same.
And when I get the value from the object and print it side by side with the value in the double array, they are exactly the same. So I figured something could be wrong with the drawing...?
Here is the code. If you want to reproduce the effect, please put a breakpoint on the recommended line, see code
Is this normal? Am I missing something?
Thanks in advance.