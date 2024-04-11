Can not login to MQL5 community in MT5 version 5.00 build 4270 - 5 Apr 2024
I do not have Mac computer so I do not know all the particularities and can not practically help in this situation.
But I know that "authorization failed" issue is coming for many many reasons, and it is completely impossible to fix it without any knowledge for why it was happened.
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There are some summary posts about all known reasons and what to do -
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Hi everybody!
I can not login to MQL5 community on MT5 version 5.00 build 4270 - 5 Apr 2024 (MacOS Monterey)
Still login success on version 5.00 build 4260 - 22 Mar 2024 (Window server 2022)
I need to login on MacOS. Anybody can help me?