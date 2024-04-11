Checking myself on MAs
Look at MovingAverages.mqh in the Include directory.
I think the code in MovingAverages.mqh is easier to understand than the code you showed
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Simple Moving Average | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double SimpleMA(const int position,const int period,const double &price[]) { double result=0.0; //--- check period if(period>0 && period<=(position+1)) { for(int i=0; i<period; i++) result+=price[position-i]; result/=period; } return(result); }
Vladislav Boyko #: I think the code in MovingAverages.mqh is easier to understand than the code you showed
Or Sum multiple elements of a large array - MQL4 programming forum #2.2 (2023)
No answers to my question yet, but I guess that's OK. I overlaid the stock Moving Average indicator from the menu with the Custom Moving Average indicator from the Examples folder and, yup, they match perfectly. So, I have the answer to my question. I'll have to ask my son the mathematician to explain why it works.
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I've been looking at the Custom Moving Average.mq5 code that is in the Indicators\Examples folder.
My understanding of the calculation of a simple moving average is as follows:
Let's say the MA period = 5. That means go 5 bars back, sum the values of those 5 bars plus the current bar and divide by the MA period plus 1, doesn't it? So the divisor would be 6. Am I wrong?
This code from the CalculateSimpleMA function in Custom Moving Average.mq5isn't what I expected.
Is the line repeatedly executed in the for loop below actually the equivalent of the formula above? Previous bar price + (current price + the price MA-period bars back) / MA-period?